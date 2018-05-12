BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Some preschoolers in West Baltimore will return to a brighter, “blue-er” classroom on Monday morning.

Employees from Horseshoe Casino spent the weekend giving back. and giving their school a face-lift.

Horseshoe Casino employees teamed up with James McHenry Elementary School to give the portable classrooms for preschool students a fresh coat of paint.

“We think it’s really important to make sure that that aesthetics match the spirit of the school. And so this is what you’re seeing right now — teamwork,” said James McHenry principal Christophe Turk.

The teamwork from Horseshoe is a commitment called the 100 Percent Project. The casino adopted four struggling, Baltimore City schools and is now digging in to make them shine.

Horseshoe employees say they didn’t want to just send a check in the mail, but put forth an effort to make learning in Baltimore a bit brighter.

“Our team jumps at opportunities like this. We want to be a part of the city, we want to make sure that we’re here and we’re engaged,” said Tom Yorke of Horseshoe Baltimore.

Now brightly painted flower boxes are raked of weeds and thanks to some teamwork from James McHenry teachers, the school will be a happier place to learn and play.

“We’re excited to see our brand new building painted, for our children to be excited about learning, and excited about their community and their environment,” teacher Ashanti Chambers said.

Maryland’s second largest casino is placing a bet on Baltimore’s future.

Horseshoe plans on completing other projects at James McHenry throughout this weekend and the rest of the year.

