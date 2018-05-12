Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Bennett Place.
Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Bennett Place on May 11 at about 11:00 p.m. for a report of a shooting. However, when officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim.
A 22-year-old man was found a short time later at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Investigators believe the victim was in the same location when he was shot.
Police ask anyone with information in this case to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
So much for the cease fire! City officials when you gonna learn?? HOODRATS DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR USELESS CEASEFIRE! TRY SOMETHING LAWFUL LIKE NOT LETTING THEM BACK OUT ON THJE STREETS OVBER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN TO TERRORIZE THE LAWFUL GENERAL PUBLIC!!!