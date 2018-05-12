BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating two shootings that left two men injured during Baltimore’s Ceasefire weekend.

The 72-hour event is an effort to reduce murders in a city riddled with violent crime.

RELATED: Ceasefire Weekend Begins Amid Violent Streak In Baltimore

Detectives say the first shooting occurred Friday at 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Bennett Place, where they were unable to find a victim. A short time later, a 22-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The second shooting occurred at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Patapsco Avenue, where officers reported hearing gunshots. Another 22-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument before he was shot. Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Detectives need your help to identify the suspect seen in this photograph.

The last ceasefire weekend in February led to a 12-day streak without a homicide — a murder-free milestone that hadn’t been seen in years. In August 2011, October 2013 and March 2014, the city went 10 days without a murder — and eight days in November 2014.

Find out more about Baltimore Ceasefire here.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook