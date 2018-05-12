WJZ WEATHER: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Tornado watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Maryland Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says the watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties and Baltimore City.

The watch is in effect until 1 a.m.

