BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Maryland Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
WJZ’s Meg McNamara says the watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties and Baltimore City.
The watch is in effect until 1 a.m.
