BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Maryland Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says the watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties and Baltimore City.

Tornado Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot Counties and Baltimore City until 1 a.m. See you on #WJZ at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/UxhXTO1B17 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 12, 2018

The watch is in effect until 1 a.m.

