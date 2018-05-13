MOTHER'S DAY 2018:  WJZ Family Shares Stories About Their Mothers | Things To Do This Weekend With Mom
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Detectives are looking for 47-year-old Angel Watkins.

She was last seen on May 10 in the 2000 block of McCulloh Street.

Watkins is described at 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink and white pants and black shoes. Police say she has several medical conditions and has not taken her medicine.

angel watkins Police Searching For Missing 47 Year Old Angel Watkins

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

