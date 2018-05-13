BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Detectives are looking for 47-year-old Angel Watkins.

She was last seen on May 10 in the 2000 block of McCulloh Street.

Watkins is described at 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink and white pants and black shoes. Police say she has several medical conditions and has not taken her medicine.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

