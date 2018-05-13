BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Thanks to a stationary front camped out over Maryland, there is the potential for strong to severe storms over the next few days.

Rain and storms will taper overnight as temps dip into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog will linger through our Monday morning.

We’ll have a mostly gray start to the work week, although a bit of sun will peak through. The lack of sunshine won’t deter temps from climbing into the low 80s. That will be a significant step up from Sunday’s high of 65 degrees.

A few showers could pop up in the morning but the better chance for storms is in the afternoon and evening. A few of those could become severe with gusty winds and hail.

Temps will bottom out in the upper 60s Monday night.

Tuesday will be steamy, with a bit more sunshine and temps in the upper 80s. More rumbles of thunder are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rain is likely on Wednesday with temps staying in the upper 70s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are similar pictures with cloudy skies, rain likely and temps in the 70s.

