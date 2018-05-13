MOTHER'S DAY 2018:  WJZ Family Shares Stories About Their Mothers | Things To Do This Weekend With Mom
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead and a juvenile male is wounded after a double shooting in Frederick.

Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 1800 block of Weybridge Road at about 1:46 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper body and a juvenile male with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers and EMS attempted to save the woman’s life, but she was ultimately pronounced dead. She has been identified as Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto, 18, of Gaithersburg.

The juvenile male was taken to an area trauma center and his injury is not life-threatening. His identity is being withheld due to his age.

Police have arrested Ean Lanell Davis-Lattimore, 17, of Frederick in the incident. He is being charged as an adult on one count each of first and second degree murder along with two charges of first degree assault. Davis-Lattimore also faces one count each of first degree and second degree attempted murder.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

