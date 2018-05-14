CHURCHVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Five children were injured Monday morning when the school bus they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer.

State Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 136 and Route 22 in Churchville.

According to the preliminary investigation, troopers said the bus was traveling north on Route 136, prior to Route 22, when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the roadway.

The driver told troopers that she was looking in the bus mirror addressing a child on the bus and when her attention was brought back to the roadway she couldn’t avoid hitting the truck.

The driver, 41-year-old Courtney Renee Vaughn of Aberdeen, is charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

The bus driver and five children from Churchville Elementary School suffered minor injuries, according to police. The driver was taken to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital , while the children were transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital for treatment.

State police continue to investigate the accident

