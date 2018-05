BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Randallstown.

Officers say Paul Ssemogerere was last seen in the 3800 block of Offutt Road wearing a lime-green shirt and gray “track style” sweatpants Monday.

Ssemogerere is a 5-foot-1, 95-pound African American.

