BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have arrested Tiffany Nutter, 35, for the homicide of her 2-month-old son, Jawuan Pinkeny.

Police say they responded to a hospital on Friday for a report of an injured child and located the infant with injuries to multiple areas of his body.

Jawuan was pronounced dead a short time later. His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Nutter was arrested on Saturday and is charged with 1st and 2nd degree child abuse and neglect of a minor.

