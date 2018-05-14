BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested for a murder earlier this month.

Christopher White has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of D’Andre Johnson on May 8.

Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Ave.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police identified White as a suspect in Johnson’s death, and he was arrested two days after the shooting.

