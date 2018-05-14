WJZ WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore Murder, Local TV, Murder Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested for a murder earlier this month.

Christopher White has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of D’Andre Johnson on May 8.

Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Ave.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police identified White as a suspect in Johnson’s death, and he was arrested two days after the shooting.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch