BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Little Italy’s Open Air Film Fest has been canceled for 2018. The festival has happened every year since 1999 and became one of Baltimore’s summertime traditions.

The festival was recently placed under new management and according to the promotion center’s website, the expense and challenges were high and the event was unable to be properly planned.

The late John Pente first made the festival possible. A projector was put in his house in a third floor bedroom, a perfect 108 feet from the screen across the street. According to the website, after Pente died in 2010, his nephew Ray Lancelotta purchased the home and continued showing the films until he died in 2014. His children allowed the festival to continue after he passed.

It’s not clear if the festival will return for 2019.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook