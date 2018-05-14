BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chili’s restaurant chain is the latest company to suffer a data breach

The restaurant released a statement over the weekend letting customers know about a “data incident.”

The company believes it is limited to in-restaurant purchases between March and April 2018, and they believe malware was used to gather payment card information.

Chili’s did not say how many people may have been impacted or how many restaurants were affected.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook