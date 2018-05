WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Award winning rapper Drake announced he will be going on a joint tour with the rap group Migos this summer and fall.

The “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” kicks off on July 26 in Salt Lake City. During the five month long tour, two shows will be held in Washington D.C. on Sept. 12th and 13th.

Pre-sale for tickets starts Tuesday and all tickets go on sale Friday.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

The tour begins right after Drake’s newest album, Scorpion, is expected to drop in June.

The rest of the dates are as follows:

Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena on Thu, July 26

Denver, CO – Pepsi Center on Sat, July 28

Kansas City, MO – Spring Center on Tue, July 31

St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center on Wed, August 1

Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre on Fri, August 10

Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre on Sat, August 11

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena on Tue, August 14

Chicago, IL – United Center on Fri, August 17

Chicago, IL – United Center on Sat, August 18

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden on Fri, August 24

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden on Sat, August 25

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center on Thu, August 30

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center on Fri, August 31

Montreal, QC – Bell Centre on Tue, September 7

Boston, MA – TD Garden on Fri, September 7

Boston, MA – TD Garden on Sat, September 8

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena on Wed, September 12

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena on Thu, September 13

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center on Sat, September 15

Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena on Tue, September 18

Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena on Fri, September 21

Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena on Sat, September 22

New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center on Mon, September 24

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center on Wed, September 26

Houston, TX – Toyota Center on Sat, September 29

Houston, TX – Toyota Center on Sun, September 30

Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena on Fri, October 5

Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sat, October 6

Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena on Mon, October 8

Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center on Fri, October 12

Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center on Sat, October 13

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum on Tue, October 16

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum on Wed, October 17

Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena on Fri, October 26

Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena on Sat, October 27

Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome on Tue, November 1

Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena on Sat, November 3

Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena on Sun, November 4

Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place on Tue, November 6

Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena on Fri, November 16

Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena on Sat, November 17

