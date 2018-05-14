BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a York, Pennsylvania man after he said he forgot that he had a loaded handgun in his bag at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers say they confiscated the man’s loaded .357 caliber handgun after the TSA checkpoint x-ray machine revealed the gun in the man’s carry-on bag.

The man reportedly told TSA officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

TSA contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the loaded gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

It was the ninth gun that TSA officers detected this year at BWI.

