BEND, OR (WJZ) — A father was arrested after his 1-year-old son was found lying face down and naked in an Oregon forest.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon M. Blouin asked passerbys to call police Thursday after her couldn’t find his baby or his baby’s mother.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 21100 block of Sholes Road in Belpre around 6:17 a.m., they learned Blouin, his 18-year-old girlfriend and their son Bradley Michael Thomas were living out of a vehicle in the forest.

The woman walked away and had left the baby in Blouin’s care. Blouin waited for her to return but when she didn’t went looking for her. At some point he put Bradley down and lost him.

Police believe Blouin was under the influence of a controlled substance when he put the baby down on the ground. The sheriff’s office with assistance from a number of other agencies, located the baby around 12:11 p.m.

“Bradley was found naked and laying in the dirt. He was immediately transferred into the care of medical personnel on scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Blouin was charged with Criminal Mistreatment I, Child Neglect II, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, and Assault III. The assault charge, police said, stems from an injury that we believe Bradley suffered while in Blouin’s care.

The investigation is ongoing.

