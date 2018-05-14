BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have announced arrests in a Highlandtown carjacking where a woman was shot in the head.

Baltimore police have not identified the two suspects who were arrested but they did say the suspects were arrested out of state last Wednesday.

Victim Stephanie Woodyard, a bartender and mother of three, was leaving her shift at Filippo’s on South Conking Street near Eastern Avenue in Southeast Baltimore when a man and a woman approached her white 2003 Nissan Altima on April 22.

“I had my door open to get in, and they came from literally right on the other side of the car and brandished a gun,” Woodyard told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be ******* kidding me, and the man was like, ‘No, no, no, no! This is what’s going to happen. You’re gonna give me everything.’

In the video, you can see a struggle inside the car. “Two of her fingers went in my mouth, and I chomped down with all God almighty,” Woodyard said.

The video next shows Woodyard running across the street for safety. She did not realize she had been shot.

“No, I thought I was pistol whipped,” she said. “I didn’t even hear the bang from the gun. It was just the automatic blood and the pressure, and I hit my knees and was like, oh my god, what just happened?”

Woodyard says she recognized the woman who carjacked her as her last customer of the night. She says the woman was at the bar with a different man and she ordered a strawberry margarita.

“I gave her the change back from the drink. She just kind of sat there, sipped her drink, talked to her male counterpart who was with her at the bar. After that, she just faced the door and was real quiet. As the doors were coming down, she finished what was left of her drink and then rolled out the door,” Woodyard said.

Woodyard was later discharged from the hospital. She says doctors were worried about nerve damage, but she considers herself lucky.

The bullet entered above her eye and traveled under the skin, down her cheek, where it exited.

“As I reached up to feel my head and face, I felt the path that the bullet took,” she recalled. “When they asked me if I was hurt anywhere else, I looked down and saw the blood on my shoulder, and I pulled my shirt away from my shoulder to see where the bullet grazed me there.”

“When the doctors were cleaning it out in the emergency room, they could literally put a syringe full of saline at the top of the wound and flush it, and it would just come dripping down my face,” she told Hellgren.

