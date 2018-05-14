WJZ WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Detectives say Kaylynn McDaniel was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Liberty Road and Rockdale Terrace in Windsor Mill.

kaylynn mcdaniel Police Searching For Missing 18 Year Old Woman

Investigators also say McDaniel was last seen in a black mini van.

McDaniel is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 91 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and grey leggings.

Call police at 410-307-2020 if you know of her whereabouts.

