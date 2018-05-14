BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Detectives say Kaylynn McDaniel was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Liberty Road and Rockdale Terrace in Windsor Mill.

Investigators also say McDaniel was last seen in a black mini van.

McDaniel is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 91 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and grey leggings.

Call police at 410-307-2020 if you know of her whereabouts.

