BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say one person is in critical condition and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Baltimore Monday afternoon.
The quadruple shooting happened in the 2000 block of Etting St., when someone drove by and shot at least four people.
At least one person is in critical condition, according to police, and officers are working to identify suspect(s) in this shooting.
Acting Police Commissioner Tuggle is on scene as police investigate.
No further details have been released at this time.
