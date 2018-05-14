WJZ WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say one person is in critical condition and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Baltimore Monday afternoon.

The quadruple shooting happened in the 2000 block of Etting St., when someone drove by and shot at least four people.

At least one person is in critical condition, according to police, and officers are working to identify suspect(s) in this shooting.

Acting Police Commissioner Tuggle is on scene as police investigate.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Are we still celebrating the cease fire that did not work over the weekend??

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch