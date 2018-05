BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the state.

The watch is for the following counties: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, and Washington.

The weather watch is set to expire at 9 p.m.

#Baltimore is now under an enhanced risk for severe storms this evening. Enhanced is a 3 out of 5 on the scale with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest. I would plan to be indoors this evening. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/L00sE7wHl0 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 14, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook