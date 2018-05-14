BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to Preakness week 2018. A week that will feature a temperature roller coaster, and maybe some wicked storms early on.

I hope you fared well after Saturday night’s violent weather. The radar loop from that storm is just one huge red blob over the entire area. Will we see that again this week? Sorry to say it is possible tomorrow night. Matter of fact almost every day this week, and into the weekend, has a chance of a shower or thunderstorm’s in it.

The rub is this. A stationary front draped over the area is not going to clear out of the region. It is lifting North today and that will account for some thunder storms this afternoon, and evening. Tomorrow that front will crash South and a Low will run along it. Between those two variables gusty weather is in the outlook. Behind tomorrow’s 93° we drop to 78° mid-week. But with that front close by, Wednesday through Preakness Saturday, there is a chance of showers or more thunderstorms in each days forecast. For your planning purposes it will be best to play each day as it comes and adjust your “to do” list accordingly.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook