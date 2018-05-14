BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A line of severe storms that originated in Western Pennsylvania tracked through the state from 4 p.m. till late this evening.

Several warnings were issued and even a Tornado Warning for a small portion of Montgomery County, though no tornadoes were reported.

Wind damage was mainly confined to Virginia, and some locations in PG County and Southern Maryland had some trees down as well.

Tomorrow will be a very warm and rather humid day, with another chance of more thunderstorms erupting later in the day as a cold front will cross the region.

Much cooler air will move in for the rest of the week, and the chance of yet more rain and storms, will be present each day.

Right now, the outlook for the Preakness is a warm and humid 80 degree afternoon, but a chance of showers and a thundershower are certainly possible.

Have a nice week and keep an umbrella handy!

