BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We’re just days away from the 143rd Preakness Stakes!

While the excitement is building across Baltimore, there’s also concern over the race’s future and how much longer it will be held in Charm City.

The Preakness has been a staple of Baltimore for more than 100 years.

“We are one of the jewels for the Triple Crown. That’s major” says Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

But with a race course that’s even older, this year’s winning circle could be one of the last at Pimlico.

The race’s future at Pimlico is up in the air as officials wait for results from the second phase of a major study.

Delegate Sandy Rosenberg knows just how crucial the race is for Charm City.

“The Preakness is like the Super Bowl except you get it every year,” says Del. Rosenberg. “It doesn’t depend on your team’s performance. No city has teams that are in the playoffs every year.”

It’s why he pushed to have the Maryland Stadium Authority conduct the report and is confident the findings will benefit Pimlico and its chances of keeping the Preakness.

“There will be a very beneficial proposal for the race track, for the community and for the region come November, December,” he says.

But the owners of the course are non-committal past 2019, only saying:

“….we’re committed to the long-term viability of thoroughbred racing in the state of Maryland and across the United States.”

While some are ready to cash in on the race moving to Laurel , Rosenberg says they’re dialing up a 365-day-a-year attraction, so don’t bet against them.

“We’re going to make the case that Pimlico should remain in Baltimore where it belongs. There are serious proposals being considered, not specific enough yet to talk about,” he adds. “We are seriously looking at recreational use for the infield year around. We’re talking about jobs for the community, we’re talking about an attraction that would be an asset for the region.”

Last year, the first phase of the study said $300 million was needed to renovate and keep Preakness in Baltimore, calling for public-private partnerships to pay for the renovations.

This year’s study is expected to be done by November or December, in time for next year’s legislative session.

Coincidentally, this is unfolding as the Supreme Court gave states the go-ahead to legalize sports betting. Down the road, that could be another possibility for Pimlico to expand what it can offer.

Last year, the Preakness attracted a record of more than 140,000 fans to Pimlico.

