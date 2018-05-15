BREAKING WJZ: Baltimore Police Commissioner Resigns After Tax Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police say a 79-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Dundalk Monday night.

Officers say the elderly man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of North Dundalk Avenue near Center Place and was struck by a 2014 GMC Sierra just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The victim, identified as Ford Rowell, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:36 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

