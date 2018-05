BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County 911 Center, which also services Annapolis, is currently experiencing trouble receiving some 911 calls, according to officials.

Callers may experience a busy signal if calling 911. Those who have access to a landline phone should try calling 911 from the landline phone before using their mobile device, police say.

An alternate number to call for emergencies is 410-268-4141.

Verizon is working to resolve this issue.