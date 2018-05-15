BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Darryl De Sousa has resigned as Baltimore Police Commissioner after being charged with failure to file his taxes.

The 53-year-old was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file a U.S. tax return. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh had placed De Sousa on paid suspension, but announced Tuesday that she has accepted his resignation.

Gary Tuggle has been appointed as acting commissioner, but Pugh says a national search has begun to identify the new police commissioner.

Tuggle sent the following message to all Baltimore Police Department employees:

As I mentioned just the other day, my focus is on crime, the Consent Decree, and moving this agency forward. The sworn and civilian staff here have done a great job and the results of your hard work continues to show as we have seen across the board reductions in violent crime. We have a long way to go, but I know you are all up for the challenge. Thank you for your professionalism during these tough times. We will succeed because you all are the professionals who keep our agency moving forward.

