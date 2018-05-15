BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a woman accused of attempting to fatally shoot a woman last month.

Monday, Baltimore police arrested Charnice Graves, 29, for the attempted murder of a woman in the 200 block of North Warwick Avenue on April 17.

Detectives say, on the day of the incident, the victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and told investigators what had occurred.

Graves has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and has been denied bail.

