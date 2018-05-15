WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Commissioner Resigns After Tax Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a woman accused of attempting to fatally shoot a woman last month.

Monday, Baltimore police arrested Charnice Graves, 29, for the attempted murder of a woman in the 200 block of North Warwick Avenue on April 17.

charnice graves Baltimore Woman Arrested, Charged With 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Detectives say, on the day of the incident, the victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and told investigators what had occurred.

Graves has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and has been denied bail.

