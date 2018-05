BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The eastbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were temporarily closed down Tuesday after officials say a vehicle caught on fire.

Eastbound Bay Bridge traffic remains held for vehicle fire response. Fire extinguished. Tow on scene to clear vehicle. Prepping to open 2-way on westbound span. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/WQMr4BhaU1 — MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 15, 2018

Maryland Transportation Authority officials say the fire caused them to shut down the eastbound lanes and allowed eastbound traffic to use the westbound lanes of the bridge around 5 p.m.

The fire has been cleared and the eastbound lanes have been reopened for motorists.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook