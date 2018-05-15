BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Word of the sudden resignation of Baltimore City Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is hitting hard with some of the city’s community activists.

“I thought the man was doing the best that a person could do in that chair,” Baltimore Ceasefire organizer Erricka Bridgeford said.

She says though short, De Sousa’s leadership has been making an impact, citing a reduction in violent crime.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Commissioner Resigns After Tax Charges

She’s also one of many having trouble understanding the decision he was federally charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file his taxes.

“It’s disheartening to me that something like this is something that pushes him out,” she added.

De Sousa’s resignation marks the end of a 30-year career with the agency.

De Sousa who rose through the ranks speaking with WJZ just days before being officially sworn in as commissioner.

“I move quick, the pace I move in is really expedited,” De Sousa said on Feb. 15.

RELATED: Baltimore Police Commissioner Charged With Failure To File Taxes

“Wow, so it was a surprise,” activist Yeshiyah Israel said.

Other community leaders say as disheartening as the news is for them, they’re now waiting to see who picks up the mantle.

“We look for someone to pick up the banner and move it forward,” she added.

At least one community leader agrees if there’s more to be discovered, then perhaps a resignation was the best course of action.

“If he had some personal matters to address, that would be the right thing to do,” activist Rev. Dr. Andre Humphrey said.

People in the Penn North community also reacted to the news, many of them saying it comes as a big surprise.

“It changes a lot of things and perspectives in our neighborhood, cause we really truly rooted for him,” West Baltimore resident Jeanette Faulkner said.

A lot of people liked him he was out in the community he wasn’t sitting downtown or wherever his office at or riding out he was out in the community cause he is trying to make the city better,” resident Nicholas Thomas said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook