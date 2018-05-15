LONDON (WJZ) — Meghan Markle’s father may not attend the Royal Wedding after reports surfaced he staged photographs for the paparazzi.

TMZ reports Thomas Markle decided not to attend because he was embarrassed over the photos. The site also reported that he recently suffered a heart attack.

He was scheduled to walk Meghan down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel Saturday.

Kensington Palace released a statement saying in part: “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

A bishop who was once a rector at a West Baltimore church will be preaching during the royal wedding.

