BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Maryland starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday and running until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. They could carry damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and Washington Counties.

Persistent showers and thunderstorms continue to move across northern VA, central MD, and the District early this morning. Expect heavy rain and lightning with these storms. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT pic.twitter.com/HAneSk3xt9 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 15, 2018

The National Weather Service cautions that the flash flooding risk is for small streams particularly in urban areas like Baltimore and Hagerstown.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says the weather will be monitored throughout the day for possibility of severe weather. As of 6:30 Tuesday morning much of the state is in a slight to marginal risk which will increase as the day goes on.

#WJZ Showers, and t-storms continue to press East, just South of the city. These will be gone by 7AM. More harsh weather later this day. pic.twitter.com/V29V3snFki — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 15, 2018

Thunderstorms are expected to continue to pass through the area throughout the week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook