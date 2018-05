BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

Mark Battle was last seen on Monday at Harbor Hospital, according to police.

Battle is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt and multi-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

