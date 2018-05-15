Filed Under:Missing person

UPDATE: Police say Sean Michael Joseph Smith has been found safe.

—————-

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say an eight-year-old boy is missing.

Sean Michael Joseph Smith was last seen Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Street.

Family and friends are concerned about Sean, affectionately known as “Tootie.”

Smith is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, black shorts and Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District at 410-396-2477, Missing Persons Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

