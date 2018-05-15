Ryan Mayer

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they will be reducing concession prices at M&T Bank Stadium for the upcoming 2018 season.

We will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference this Thursday, May 17 at M&T Bank Stadium to announce price reductions on gameday concessions. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 15, 2018

This follows a similar move made by the Atlanta Falcons last year when the team opened their new stadium. According to ESPN, the Falcons saw fans spend 16 percent more on concessions last season after dropping prices by 50 percent.

In that same ESPN piece, writer Jamison Hensley says that this is the latest attempt by the team to “repair the relationship with fans who have become angered by some players’ national anthem protests and disappointed by a three-year playoff drought.”

In the past couple of months, the team has invited fans to ask questions at a press conference held prior to the draft, held a question and answer session between fans and several top officials from the club and had their team president, Dick Cass, meet with several fan clubs.

The team ranked 12th in the league in attendance last season averaging 70,588 fans per game at home during the course of the 2017 season. Despite the attendance numbers, the team has continued its sellout streak of home games, now selling out every game in the franchise’s 20 year history. But, the no shows were more noticeable this past season and the organization looks to be taking steps to try and remedy that.

The new concessions prices will officially be announced at a press conference on Thursday.