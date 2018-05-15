BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The violent streak in Baltimore continues after three men were shot, including one fatally, on Tuesday.

The first shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. when officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim told police he was in the 1200 block of Sargeant Street when he was shot.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Saint Margaret Street for a report of a second shooting around 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A third man was shot in the 300 block of S. Stricker Street around 5:15 p.m. Officers found the 28-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Baltimore has seen a surge in shootings after beginning the year with a decline in murders. April brought 34 homicides, including a mother and daughter who were executed in their West Baltimore home, a woman shot in the head during a carjacking in Highlandtown and a 61-year-old man who was left paralyzed after being shot as he was returning home from church.

This past weekend, a call for no homicides in the city was answered, however, two men were injured in separate shootings.

RELATED: No Lives Lost During Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend

The 72-hour event was an effort to reduce murders in a city that has been riddled with violent crime. Some of the most recent homicide victims are two teens — a 16-year-old who was fatally shot near a basketball court at the Mary Rodman Recreation Center and a 17-year-old City College High School who police say was shot and killed in a “case of mistaken identity.”

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating Tuesday’s shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook