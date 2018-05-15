BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very wet scenario is setting up all over the region Tuesday night through the weekend.

A front tonight has caused many areas to see large amounts of rain, and some areas saw large hail as well.

Rain is expected overnight and continued flooding is possible in some areas. A few locations in the Frederick area have seen more than 5 inches of rain.

Across Central Maryland, anywhere from a half to more than two-and-a-half inches has fallen already, with more on the way.

Several more rounds of rain are on tap for the state as copious amounts of moisture continue to head our way.

Much cooler air will move in Wednesday and stick around through Sunday. More showers are likely for the Preakness on Saturday with a high of only 70. Mudders beware!

Take the umbrella!

