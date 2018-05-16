BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An 18-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old man is injured after two shootings that occurred an hour apart Wednesday morning in Baltimore.

The first shooting, which occurred at 8:30 a.m., happened in the 2000 block of Hollins Street, where police say they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The second shooting, officers believe, occurred in the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue, where a 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Detectives say they responded to the intersection of Leverton and Highland Avenue, where they found the man.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

