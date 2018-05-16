BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents resulting in three male victims.

Police say an officer was on patrol when they were approached around 7:30 p.m. by a person reporting a shooting in the 4700 block of York Road. Once they arrived, the officer found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The second incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Officers were called to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after gunshots were heard in the area. They were unable to find a victim at the scene.

Later, an officer saw a single vehicle car crash in the 3400 block of Madison Street. Inside the car were two shooting victims. One victim, a 22-year-old man, had gunshot wounds to his body, while another 22-year-old male victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators believe the victims were shot in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, drove away, and crashed.

None of the victims have been identified and they were all transported to area hospitals for treatment. Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

