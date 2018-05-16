What is WJZ Weather Day? | Got old WJZ Weather Day photos? Share them with us using #WJZWeatherDay. 
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Gwynn Oak last month.

During the late night hours of April 24, officers say the suspect walked into the restaurant, located in the 7000 block of Liberty Road, jumped over the counter, assaulted the employee and demanded money.

Investigators say the employee gave the suspect money and the suspect then fled the location on foot.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a black man, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

