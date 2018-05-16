BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore County man accused of rape, was arrested Monday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after flying in from Toronto, Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 30-year-old Paul Kahungi Njoroge, a Kenya native, now U.S. citizen, was arrested at BWI Airport after authorities from Toronto notified BWI officials that Njoroge had a warrant for his arrest in Baltimore County for second-degree rape.

CBP officers say Njoroge, a Rosedale resident, took a flight from Pearson International Airport in Toronto and authorities matched him to an outstanding warrant and notified BWI agents, where he was taken into custody.

“This arrest illustrates the close collaboration between stateside and overseas Customs and Border Protection stations to bring fugitives to justice to face their criminal allegations,” said Adam Rottman, CBP Acting Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. “This collaboration is another example of how CBP contributes its unique border security authority to help keep our communities safe.”

