What is WJZ Weather Day? | Got old WJZ Weather Day photos? Share them with us using #WJZWeatherDay. 
Filed Under:Baltimore BWI Airport, Local TV, Rape Suspect, Rosedale

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore County man accused of rape, was arrested Monday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after flying in from Toronto, Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 30-year-old Paul Kahungi Njoroge, a Kenya native, now U.S. citizen, was arrested at BWI Airport after authorities from Toronto notified BWI officials that Njoroge had a warrant for his arrest in Baltimore County for second-degree rape.

paul kahungi njoroge Baltimore Co. Rape Suspect Traveling From Toronto Arrested At BWI Airport

CBP officers say Njoroge, a Rosedale resident, took a flight from Pearson International Airport in Toronto and authorities matched him to an outstanding warrant and notified BWI agents, where he was taken into custody.

“This arrest illustrates the close collaboration between stateside and overseas Customs and Border Protection stations to bring fugitives to justice to face their criminal allegations,” said Adam Rottman, CBP Acting Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. “This collaboration is another example of how CBP contributes its unique border security authority to help keep our communities safe.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch