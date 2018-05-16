BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Patapsco High School student who applied for a program geared towards minority students, called Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America has been accepted as one of the 100 LEDA scholars.

Yara Daraiseh, one of the students who was accepted, will have the opportunity to attend Princeton University free of charge for seven-weeks. Her time there will include leadership training, college preparation, academic writing, test practices, and community building.

The program targets students who show leadership, and want to attend a highly competitive college.

As a junior, Daraiseh has been involved in the National Honor Society, the debate team, athletic teams, volunteer work in the community and currently is the president of the National English Honor Society at Patapsco High School.

She will continue to receive support from the program even after the seven-weeks is over.

LEAD is a program that receives 1,250 applications each year and only accepts 100 applicants.

The college acceptance rate of students in the program is very high. The program guarantees acceptance to a ivy league school or a competitive school. According to last years cohort 70 percent of LEAD scholars were accepted into Ivy League colleges.