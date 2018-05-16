BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is opening up her first Baltimore restaurant at the Horseshoe Casino, and many of the recipes are inspired by her family and personal taste.

“Portraits of my grandmother and grandfather who are big influences in my love of Italian culture and food, all my grandfather’s movie posters are on the wall, as well as my grandmother who was an Italian actress and movie star, and I think the colors are very vibrant and speaks to who I am, the tomato red lamps,” the Food Network star said.

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis unveils her first restaurant in #Baltimore at the @HorseshoeBmore called “GDA Italian by Giada” which opens on May 22! @GDeLaurentiis @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/R2Tr5IeQ0D — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) May 16, 2018

De Laurentiis hosted a private grand opening celebration Wednesday before the public opening.

“Think some of the local ingredients like the rockfish, crab, oysters, old bay, all that stuff infuse it into my Italian food, which I have never done before, which I think was exciting to me,” she said.

GDL Italian by Giada will open to the public on May 22.

“I kind of fell in love with the city, truly because the people who are here, both the restaurant owners, people who live here, are die hard Baltimore fans and they are very similar with the way Italians feel about their culture and their food. It’s very close to and dear to them,” De Laurentiis said.

She says the restaurant is completely booked, so make sure to go online to book a reservation.

De Laurentiis has two other restaurants in Las Vegas.

