BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis hosted a private grand opening celebration Wednesday before the public opening of her new restaurant at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

GDL Italian by Giada will open to the public on Tuesday, May 22.

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis unveils her first restaurant in #Baltimore at the @HorseshoeBmore called “GDA Italian by Giada” which opens on May 22! @GDeLaurentiis @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/R2Tr5IeQ0D — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) May 16, 2018

Reservations are already being taken on OpenTable.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook