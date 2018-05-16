BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will make his first court appearance Monday.

De Sousa is set to appear in federal court on Monday at 1 p.m. in front of Judge Gesner for charges of failure to file taxes.

The former commissioner is charged with failing to file his taxes between 2013 and 2015. He was charged on May 10 and resigned five days later.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, moved into the role following the firing of former commissioner Kevin Davis in January.

Now 76 days after taking the job, De Sousa has resigned.

The search for a new Baltimore Police commissioner is underway and Pugh has said the search will be nationwide.

Gary Tuggle has been appointed as acting commissioner, but Pugh says a national search has begun to find the new police commissioner.

