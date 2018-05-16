ROSEMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Major destruction in Frederick County overnight as storms flooded more than 40 buildings and left dozens of people trapped.

Part of Route 180 in Rosedale was washed away by the rising Little Catoctin Creek.

Maryland Department of Tranportation said the road could be closed for a week between routes 79 and 17.

Frederick County Emergency Management reported as much as seven inches of rain fell in just two hours.

RELATED: Overnight Flooding Suspends MARC Train Service On Brunswick Line

First responders handled more than 300 9-1-1 calls and 900 non-emergency calls in fiver hours overnight.

By 5 a.m., basements were underwater, the little league field was flood and destroyed, and the YMCA was battling water pouring into the hallways.

water rescue2 Courtesy: Pete Piringer, via Twitter

water rescue1 Courtesy: Pete Piringer, via Twitter

water rescue Courtesy: Pete Piringer, via Twitter

road damage

little league flooding 6 Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

little league flooding 5 Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

little league flooding 4 Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

little league flooding 3 Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

little league flooding 2 Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

little league flooding Courtesy: Frederick American Little League

Damage To YMCA In Frederick Courtesy: Danny Farrar

Damage To YMCA In Frederick Courtesy: Danny Farrar

Damage To YMCA In Frederick Courtesy: Danny Farrar

Damage To YMCA In Frederick Courtesy: Danny Farrar

Nearly 60 people were rescued from the rising waters.

The number of damaged buildings is expected to rise as the county braces for even more rain in coming days.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook