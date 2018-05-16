BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the month of May, also known as Hepatitis Awareness Month, The Maryland Department of Health has coordinated free Hepatitis C (HCV) testing.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that up to 3.5 million people in the U.S have the HCV virus.

Although its curable, those subject to the virus can receive liver damage, cancer or death.

The CDC recommends people who were born between 1945 and 1965 to get tested. As well as people who have done a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992, or have injected drugs.

It is possible to have the virus without knowing.

“Hepatitis C is often hidden and without symptoms. If you meet any of the CDC recommended HCV testing criteria, getting tested could save your life,” said Dr. Howard Haft, deputy secretary of Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health. “And in good news, advancements in antiviral treatments have been developed that cure HCV infection in eight to 10 weeks with minimal side effects.”

Throughout the month of May, the Maryland Department of Health and its partners will fund raise money and continue to make people aware of the importance getting tested.

For those interested in receiving free HCV testing, the Baltimore County Department of Health has a list of participants to contact.

Contact: Kristin Arbaugh at Karbaugh@baltimorecountymd.gov or 410-887-2104

Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Woodlawn Health Center

1811 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dundalk Health Center

7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drumcastle Building

6401 York Road, Drumcastle, MD 21212

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook