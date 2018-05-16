NEWBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police identify two of the three victims who died in a triple fatal crash in Charles County Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated a dump truck was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 234 shortly before 3:00 p.m. when an SUV failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Police say the victims are Theresa Robinson, 44, and Arnold Griffin, 45. Robinson was driving a Lincoln MKX and Griffin was in the front passenger seat. The identity of the third victim has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims in the back seat of the Lincoln MKX have been identified as Taraca Graham, 27 and Dajauana Jenkins, 25. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was identified as William Demarr, 64 and the passenger as Melinda Baden, 64. Both were taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

The investigation is ongoing.

