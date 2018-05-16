BALTIMORE (AP) — Justify is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in an eight-horse field at the Preakness coming off his impressive win in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert’s undefeated colt will leave from the same No. 7 post that he did at the Derby. Baffert is 4-0 with Derby winners at the Preakness and has the opportunity to win his second Triple Crown in four years after American Pharoah did it in 2015.

Justify’s trainer Bob Baffert awaiting the post position draw for his horse for the 143rd @PreaknessStakes #Preakness pic.twitter.com/S1fPPReHed — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 16, 2018

The post position draw is getting underway for the 143rd @PreaknessStakes #Preakness pic.twitter.com/p1I2Ydbdu6 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 16, 2018

Baffert says being such a heavy favorite puts more pressure on Justify, who beat Good Magic by 2½ lengths in the Derby.

Justify will face three other challengers he beat two weeks ago at Churchill Downs — Good Magic, Lone Sailor and Bravazo — and four horses who skipped the Derby — Quip, Tenfold, Sporting Chance and Diamond King.

No. 5 Good Magic is the second choice at 3-1, and No. 1 Quip is third at 12-1.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)