BALTIMORE (AP) — Justify is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in an eight-horse field at the Preakness coming off his impressive win in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert’s undefeated colt will leave from the same No. 7 post that he did at the Derby. Baffert is 4-0 with Derby winners at the Preakness and has the opportunity to win his second Triple Crown in four years after American Pharoah did it in 2015.

Baffert says being such a heavy favorite puts more pressure on Justify, who beat Good Magic by 2½ lengths in the Derby.

Justify will face three other challengers he beat two weeks ago at Churchill Downs — Good Magic, Lone Sailor and Bravazo — and four horses who skipped the Derby — Quip, Tenfold, Sporting Chance and Diamond King.

No. 5 Good Magic is the second choice at 3-1, and No. 1 Quip is third at 12-1.

