BALTIMORE (AP) — A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland has released a plan to help the state’s largest city.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker released his “Uplift Baltimore” plan on Wednesday. It’s a proposed city-state partnership to identify and customize programs to help communities hardest hit by crime, health, housing and employment challenges.

Baker, who is running in a crowded Democratic primary, is describing it as the first comprehensive proposal to help Baltimore in the campaign.

Baker says Baltimore is the economic center for the state, and every state resident should be rooting for the city’s success.

His seven-page proposal includes plans to try to bring back the $3-billion Red Line light rail project in the city that was scrapped by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Maryland’s primary is June 26.

