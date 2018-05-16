FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — No MARC Brunswick Line service will be available Wednesday morning. The Maryland Transit Administration cites Tuesday night’s severe weather and resulting damage to train tracks as reasoning for the closure. The website says tracks were damaged between Brunswick and Germantown and between Monocacy and Point of Rocks on the Frederick Branch.

A train became stuck in flood waters in Brunswick late Tuesday night. It made it’s way to the train station and passengers were bussed to their destinations. The MTA website says the Brunswick Line service is expected to be restored Thursday.

Officials say the Washington Metro option will open at 5 a.m. and passengers can show their MARC ticket to the Metrorail Station Manager who will permit entry through the gate next to the information kiosk.

Parts of Frederick County received up to 6 inches of rain Tuesday. In five hours there were more than 300 9-1-1 calls and over 60 water rescues were made for people stranded in the high waters. A flood warning for the county is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain is forecast to continue throughout the day Wednesday and later this week.

